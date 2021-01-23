On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Tennessee St. 65, E. Illinois 54

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:30 pm
E. ILLINOIS (5-10)

Alleruzzo 1-4 0-0 3, Abraham 4-11 0-0 12, Dixon 1-4 0-0 2, M.Johnson 6-17 3-3 16, Wallace 4-15 0-0 8, Deang 1-4 0-0 2, Farquhar 1-4 1-1 3, Diarra 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 21-64 6-6 54.

TENNESSEE ST. (3-10)

Green 2-6 2-2 6, Mohamed 3-6 1-2 7, Fitzgerald 4-14 5-6 15, Johal 2-6 0-0 6, Moody 4-6 0-0 8, Barrett 3-4 2-3 8, Linder 3-4 3-6 9, Joyner 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 23-49 15-21 65.

Halftime_Tennessee St. 30-24. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 6-26 (Abraham 4-11, Alleruzzo 1-3, M.Johnson 1-5, Deang 0-1, Farquhar 0-1, Wallace 0-5), Tennessee St. 4-13 (Johal 2-4, Fitzgerald 2-5, Barrett 0-1, Mohamed 0-1, Moody 0-2). Rebounds_E. Illinois 24 (Wallace, Diarra 6), Tennessee St. 38 (Mohamed 8). Assists_E. Illinois 10 (Wallace, Farquhar 4), Tennessee St. 4 (Mohamed, Fitzgerald, Moody, Barrett 1). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 15, Tennessee St. 12. A_338 (10,500).

