Texas 71, TCU 54

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 10:53 pm
TCU (6-6)

Berry 5-15 0-0 14, Morris 3-4 0-0 6, Germond 2-8 2-2 6, Heard 5-13 1-2 13, Jackson 1-2 2-4 5, Mokwuah 0-3 0-0 0, Diggs 2-6 3-4 7, Holmes 1-3 0-0 3, Tac 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 8-12 54

TEXAS (10-3)

Collier 6-22 11-13 23, Allen-Taylor 5-10 6-7 18, Lambert 2-6 0-0 6, Taylor 6-11 1-2 14, Warren 0-3 0-0 0, Ebo 3-3 0-0 6, Chevalier 0-2 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-9 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 19-24 71

TCU 14 10 15 15 54
Texas 16 22 17 16 71

3-Point Goals_TCU 8-21 (Berry 4-8, Germond 0-2, Heard 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Diggs 0-1, Holmes 1-3), Texas 6-25 (Collier 0-4, Allen-Taylor 2-4, Lambert 2-5, Taylor 1-5, Ortiz 1-7). Assists_TCU 9 (Germond 3), Texas 12 (Allen-Taylor 3). Fouled Out_TCU Diggs. Rebounds_TCU 35 (Team 4-5), Texas 46 (Allen-Taylor 4-6). Total Fouls_TCU 21, Texas 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

