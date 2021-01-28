Texas A&M-CC looks to end streak vs HBU

Houston Baptist (3-12, 2-5) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-10, 0-4)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist looks to extend Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s conference losing streak to six games. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s last Southland win came against the Houston Baptist Huskies 84-78 on March 7, 2020. Houston Baptist beat Incarnate Word by 16 on the road in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jalen White, Perry Francois, Myles Smith and Nolan Bertain have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Islanders points over the last five games.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Huskies have scored 76.3 points per game and allowed 77.1 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both significant improvements over the 65.7 points scored and 88 points given up per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CASTRO: Pedro Castro has connected on 54.4 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.5 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Houston Baptist’s Hunter Janacek has attempted 77 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 32 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Huskies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Islanders. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has an assist on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) over its past three outings while Houston Baptist has assists on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist as a team has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Southland teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.