Texas-Arlington 66, UALR 61

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:17 pm
UALR (8-7)

Maric 2-10 9-10 13, Monyyong 4-9 1-4 9, Andric 1-2 0-0 2, Coupet 2-10 0-0 5, Stulic 0-2 0-0 0, Nowell 6-13 3-3 19, Lukic 3-9 2-2 9, White 0-2 0-0 0, Bankston 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 20-61 15-19 61.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (8-8)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-2 1-2 5, Mwamba 0-4 1-2 1, Griffin 6-13 2-2 17, Phillips 6-18 2-3 16, Wells 5-12 0-0 11, Elame 3-4 2-2 8, Carter 2-5 0-0 6, Steelman 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-11 66.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 36-26. 3-Point Goals_UALR 6-25 (Nowell 4-8, Lukic 1-5, Coupet 1-8, Stulic 0-2, White 0-2), Texas-Arlington 8-24 (Griffin 3-6, Carter 2-4, Phillips 2-8, Wells 1-4, Mwamba 0-2). Fouled Out_Mwamba. Rebounds_UALR 43 (Monyyong 19), Texas-Arlington 31 (Phillips 10). Assists_UALR 15 (Coupet 4), Texas-Arlington 18 (Wells 5). Total Fouls_UALR 16, Texas-Arlington 16. A_624 (7,000).

