Texas Southern 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57

TEXAS SOUTHERN (3-7)
Alexander 6-13 2-2 14, Rasas 5-9 0-1 10, Walker 2-5 2-4 6, Gilliam 4-9 2-3 10, Weathers 5-7 2-6 13, Hopkins 1-3 2-2 4, J.Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Nicholas 3-7 0-0 6, Baldwin 0-3 0-0 0, McClelland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 10-18 66.
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-11)
Banyard 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 2-8 6-6 10, Doss 3-10 6-6 13, Johnson 4-15 4-4 14, Lynn 3-4 0-0 8, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, N.Jones 3-6 0-0 8, Morris 1-2 0-1 2, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Parchman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-47 16-17 57.
Halftime_Texas Southern 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 2-12 (J.Jones 1-2, Weathers 1-3, Hopkins 0-1, Alexander 0-3, Gilliam 0-3), Ark.-Pine Bluff 7-20 (Lynn 2-2, N.Jones 2-5, Johnson 2-7, Doss 1-4, Bell 0-1, Morris 0-1). Rebounds_Texas Southern 33 (Rasas 9), Ark.-Pine Bluff 30 (Doss 8). Assists_Texas Southern 10 (Gilliam 4), Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 (Doss 4). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 17, Ark.-Pine Bluff 18.
