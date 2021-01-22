Texas State 57, Louisiana-Monroe 47

TEXAS STATE (10-4)
Small 5-8 4-6 15, Sule 3-7 1-3 7, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Asberry 4-9 1-2 11, Harrell 3-7 2-2 8, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Ceaser 1-4 1-2 3, Scott 3-5 0-0 7, Martin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 9-15 57.
LOUISIANA-MONROE (4-10)
Efretuei 1-2 0-0 2, Nicholas 1-7 5-6 8, Olonade 0-2 0-0 0, Ozier 3-8 0-2 7, Harrison 1-6 2-2 5, Morency 7-11 2-4 18, Gonzales 2-4 0-0 5, Howell 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 1-1 0-0 2, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 9-14 47.
Halftime_Texas State 27-13. 3-Point Goals_Texas State 4-10 (Asberry 2-5, Scott 1-2, Small 1-2, Adams 0-1), Louisiana-Monroe 6-16 (Morency 2-3, Gonzales 1-2, Harrison 1-3, Ozier 1-3, Nicholas 1-4, Olonade 0-1). Rebounds_Texas State 30 (Asberry 8), Louisiana-Monroe 22 (Morency 6). Assists_Texas State 13 (Harrell, Davis 3), Louisiana-Monroe 10 (Ozier, Gonzales 3). Total Fouls_Texas State 12, Louisiana-Monroe 16. A_1,633 (7,085).
