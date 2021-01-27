Texas State looks to extend streak vs La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (11-4, 5-3) vs. Texas State (11-4, 5-1)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Louisiana-Lafayette. Texas State’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 83-77 on Jan. 1. Louisiana-Lafayette beat Arkansas State by three points at home in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Ragin’ Cajuns have been led by Theo Akwuba and Mylik Wilson. Akwuba has averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while Wilson has recorded 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest. The Bobcats have been led by juniors Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry, who are scoring 12.8 and 12.8 per game, respectively.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bobcats have scored 67.3 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 63.1 per game they put up in non-conference play.MIGHTY MASON: Harrell has connected on 41.2 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-4 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

FLOOR SPACING: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Cedric Russell has attempted 106 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 16 for 31 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. Louisiana-Lafayette has turned the ball over on 21.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.