The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Stanford (27) 9-0 745 1 2. Louisville 7-0 695 2 3. NC State (2) 10-0 680 3 3. UConn (1) 6-0 680 4 5. South Carolina 6-1 647 5 6. Baylor 8-1 590 7 7. Arizona 8-1 535 6 8. Texas A&M 10-0 534 9 9. UCLA 6-2 505 11 10. Kentucky 9-1 497 13 11. Oregon 8-1 453 8 12. Maryland 6-1 392 14 13. Arkansas 10-2 372 10 14. Mississippi St. 6-2 365 12 15. Michigan 7-0 349 16 16. Ohio St. 4-0 256 17 17. Texas 8-1 251 19 18. South Florida 7-1 204 21 19. Indiana 5-2 193 20 20. DePaul 5-3 173 18 21. Gonzaga 8-2 113 23 22. Northwestern 4-2 108 15 23. Michigan St. 8-0 106 25 24. Syracuse 5-1 98 22 25. Missouri St. 4-2 66 24

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 32, South Dakota St. 27, Georgia 25, Iowa 18, Tennessee 10, Rice 9, Alabama 8, Arizona St. 7, Washington St 3, Oregon St. 2, Iowa St. 2.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.