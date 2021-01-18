The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Louisville (20)
|12-0
|710
|2
|2. NC State (5)
|10-0
|680
|3
|3. UConn (1)
|7-0
|659
|4
|4. South Carolina (2)
|9-1
|650
|5
|5. Stanford (1)
|11-1
|632
|1
|6. UCLA
|8-2
|545
|8
|7. Maryland
|11-1
|533
|9
|8. Texas A&M
|13-1
|515
|7
|9. Baylor
|8-2
|499
|6
|10. Arizona
|10-2
|474
|11
|11. Michigan
|10-0
|443
|13
|12. Kentucky
|10-3
|420
|12
|13. Oregon
|9-3
|378
|10
|14. South Florida
|10-1
|310
|16
|15. Arkansas
|11-4
|266
|17
|16. Indiana
|8-3
|226
|18
|17. Ohio St.
|7-1
|218
|15
|18. DePaul
|8-3
|217
|19
|19. Mississippi St.
|8-4
|198
|14
|20. Gonzaga
|12-2
|162
|20
|21. Northwestern
|7-2
|115
|22
|22. Georgia
|12-1
|113
|–
|23. Syracuse
|6-1
|111
|24
|24. Iowa St.
|9-4
|65
|–
|25. Tennessee
|9-2
|61
|23
Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 52, Texas 49, Missouri St. 43, West Virginia 34, Washington St 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona St. 6, IUPUI 2.
