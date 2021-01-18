On Air: What's Working In Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 2:06 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (20) 12-0 710 2
2. NC State (5) 10-0 680 3
3. UConn (1) 7-0 659 4
4. South Carolina (2) 9-1 650 5
5. Stanford (1) 11-1 632 1
6. UCLA 8-2 545 8
7. Maryland 11-1 533 9
8. Texas A&M 13-1 515 7
9. Baylor 8-2 499 6
10. Arizona 10-2 474 11
11. Michigan 10-0 443 13
12. Kentucky 10-3 420 12
13. Oregon 9-3 378 10
14. South Florida 10-1 310 16
15. Arkansas 11-4 266 17
16. Indiana 8-3 226 18
17. Ohio St. 7-1 218 15
18. DePaul 8-3 217 19
19. Mississippi St. 8-4 198 14
20. Gonzaga 12-2 162 20
21. Northwestern 7-2 115 22
22. Georgia 12-1 113
23. Syracuse 6-1 111 24
24. Iowa St. 9-4 65
25. Tennessee 9-2 61 23

Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 52, Texas 49, Missouri St. 43, West Virginia 34, Washington St 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona St. 6, IUPUI 2.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration