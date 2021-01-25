The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Louisville (22)
|14-0
|739
|1
|2. NC State (5)
|11-0
|710
|2
|3. UConn (1)
|10-0
|692
|3
|4. South Carolina (2)
|12-1
|679
|4
|5. UCLA
|9-2
|618
|6
|6. Stanford
|12-2
|572
|5
|7. Maryland
|11-1
|565
|7
|8. Texas A&M
|14-1
|550
|8
|9. Baylor
|10-2
|522
|9
|10. Arizona
|11-2
|494
|10
|11. Oregon
|11-3
|420
|13
|12. Michigan
|10-1
|382
|11
|13. South Florida
|10-1
|353
|14
|14. Ohio St.
|8-1
|346
|17
|15. Kentucky
|11-4
|320
|12
|16. Indiana
|9-3
|308
|16
|17. DePaul
|9-3
|238
|18
|18. Gonzaga
|13-2
|186
|20
|19. Arkansas
|11-5
|182
|15
|20. Tennessee
|10-3
|180
|25
|21. Mississippi St.
|8-4
|156
|19
|22. Georgia
|12-2
|122
|22
|23. Northwestern
|8-3
|93
|21
|24. West Virginia
|11-2
|72
|–
|25. South Dakota St.
|13-2
|66
|–
Others receiving votes: Texas 52, Missouri St. 49, Iowa St. 29, Syracuse 27, Alabama 10, Rice 7, Georgia Tech 5, Milwaukee 4, South Dakota 2.
