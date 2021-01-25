Trending:
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 1:48 pm
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (22) 14-0 739 1
2. NC State (5) 11-0 710 2
3. UConn (1) 10-0 692 3
4. South Carolina (2) 12-1 679 4
5. UCLA 9-2 618 6
6. Stanford 12-2 572 5
7. Maryland 11-1 565 7
8. Texas A&M 14-1 550 8
9. Baylor 10-2 522 9
10. Arizona 11-2 494 10
11. Oregon 11-3 420 13
12. Michigan 10-1 382 11
13. South Florida 10-1 353 14
14. Ohio St. 8-1 346 17
15. Kentucky 11-4 320 12
16. Indiana 9-3 308 16
17. DePaul 9-3 238 18
18. Gonzaga 13-2 186 20
19. Arkansas 11-5 182 15
20. Tennessee 10-3 180 25
21. Mississippi St. 8-4 156 19
22. Georgia 12-2 122 22
23. Northwestern 8-3 93 21
24. West Virginia 11-2 72
25. South Dakota St. 13-2 66

Others receiving votes: Texas 52, Missouri St. 49, Iowa St. 29, Syracuse 27, Alabama 10, Rice 7, Georgia Tech 5, Milwaukee 4, South Dakota 2.

