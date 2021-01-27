On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Citadel 77, Wofford 69

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 7:39 pm
WOFFORD (9-5)

Godwin 2-3 0-0 4, Hollowell 3-14 2-2 9, Larson 1-4 0-2 3, Murphy 5-14 4-4 16, Safford 1-6 0-0 2, Klesmit 3-8 2-2 9, Jones 5-7 3-3 13, Mack 2-7 4-4 8, Turner 1-3 1-1 3, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Pringle 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-69 16-18 69.

THE CITADEL (9-4)

Brown 6-10 3-7 16, Clark 2-3 3-4 7, Abee 2-10 1-2 7, Moffe 6-9 1-2 18, Rice 8-16 1-1 21, Fitzgibbons 2-6 0-2 5, Webster 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Spence 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 9-18 77.

Halftime_Wofford 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 5-29 (Murphy 2-6, Larson 1-3, Klesmit 1-5, Hollowell 1-7, Turner 0-1, Mack 0-2, Safford 0-5), The Citadel 14-27 (Moffe 5-5, Rice 4-10, Abee 2-7, Davis 1-1, Brown 1-2, Fitzgibbons 1-2). Rebounds_Wofford 38 (Klesmit 7), The Citadel 38 (Brown 14). Assists_Wofford 9 (Larson 3), The Citadel 19 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_Wofford 17, The Citadel 15.

