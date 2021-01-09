The Citadel 92, Chattanooga 87

CHATTANOOGA (10-3)
Ayeni 6-11 5-6 17, Kenic 7-13 3-3 19, Caldwell 2-9 0-0 5, M.Smith 5-12 5-5 16, Walker 5-7 4-4 17, Jean-Baptiste 6-14 0-0 13, Frazier 0-4 0-0 0, Tostado 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 17-18 87.
THE CITADEL (8-0)
Brown 10-17 10-12 37, Spence 0-0 0-0 0, Abee 6-11 0-1 16, Moffe 1-6 4-4 6, Rice 7-16 2-2 21, Clark 3-4 2-3 8, Webster 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Fitzgibbons 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 28-56 20-24 92.
Halftime_Chattanooga 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 8-22 (Walker 3-5, Kenic 2-5, M.Smith 1-2, Caldwell 1-5, Jean-Baptiste 1-5), The Citadel 16-31 (Brown 7-10, Rice 5-12, Abee 4-8, Moffe 0-1). Fouled Out_Ayeni, Kenic, Caldwell. Rebounds_Chattanooga 32 (Ayeni, Caldwell, M.Smith 7), The Citadel 31 (Brown 13). Assists_Chattanooga 13 (M.Smith 5), The Citadel 21 (Moffe 7). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 23, The Citadel 20. A_636 (6,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments