On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

The Citadel 92, Chattanooga 87

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:18 pm
< a min read
      

CHATTANOOGA (10-3)

Ayeni 6-11 5-6 17, Kenic 7-13 3-3 19, Caldwell 2-9 0-0 5, M.Smith 5-12 5-5 16, Walker 5-7 4-4 17, Jean-Baptiste 6-14 0-0 13, Frazier 0-4 0-0 0, Tostado 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 17-18 87.

THE CITADEL (8-0)

Brown 10-17 10-12 37, Spence 0-0 0-0 0, Abee 6-11 0-1 16, Moffe 1-6 4-4 6, Rice 7-16 2-2 21, Clark 3-4 2-3 8, Webster 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Fitzgibbons 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 28-56 20-24 92.

Halftime_Chattanooga 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 8-22 (Walker 3-5, Kenic 2-5, M.Smith 1-2, Caldwell 1-5, Jean-Baptiste 1-5), The Citadel 16-31 (Brown 7-10, Rice 5-12, Abee 4-8, Moffe 0-1). Fouled Out_Ayeni, Kenic, Caldwell. Rebounds_Chattanooga 32 (Ayeni, Caldwell, M.Smith 7), The Citadel 31 (Brown 13). Assists_Chattanooga 13 (M.Smith 5), The Citadel 21 (Moffe 7). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 23, The Citadel 20. A_636 (6,000).

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission