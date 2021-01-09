The Latest: Newcastle captain returns after bad virus case

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has been named in the starting lineup for the FA Cup match against Arsenal on Saturday, after about six weeks on the sidelines with a bad case of COVID-19.

The return of the skipper is welcome news for manager Steve Bruce, who had to deal with an outbreak in his squad last month.

Lascelles, a center back, reportedly had long-term effects after contracting the virus. Lascelles had only recently returned to full training, with the club posting a series of photographs of him practicing with his teammates ahead of the third-round clash against Arsenal.

On Saturday, Bruce said it was “morally wrong” for football to continue amid the latest outbreak, which has affected a number of teams.

___

Duke says Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will return to the sideline Saturday for the 21st-ranked Blue Devils’ game against Wake Forest.

Krzyzewski missed Wednesday’s win against Boston College while completing a COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

The 73-year-old coach said earlier this week e and his wife were placed into quarantine after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. He said they had both tested negative to that point.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils on the sideline during the BC win.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.