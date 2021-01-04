The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (63) 10-0 1599 1 2. Baylor (1) 9-0 1537 2 3. Villanova 8-1 1453 4 4. Texas 8-1 1415 8 5. Iowa 9-2 1298 10 6. Kansas 8-2 1224 3 7. Creighton 8-2 1140 11 8. Wisconsin 9-2 1085 6 9. Tennessee 7-1 1076 7 10. Michigan 9-0 1039 16 11. Houston 8-1 977 5 12. Illinois 8-3 878 15 13. Missouri 7-1 747 12 14. West Virginia 8-3 706 9 15. Rutgers 7-2 703 14 16. Minnesota 10-2 559 21 17. Oregon 8-1 545 21 18. Texas Tech 8-3 445 13 19. Clemson 8-1 411 – 19. Virginia Tech 8-1 411 24 21. Duke 3-2 280 20 22. Virginia 5-2 258 23 23. Saint Louis 7-1 133 – 23. Michigan St. 7-3 133 17 25. Florida St. 5-2 120 18

Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio St. 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma St. 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, NC State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego St. 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise St. 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.