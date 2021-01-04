The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (63)
|10-0
|1599
|1
|2. Baylor (1)
|9-0
|1537
|2
|3. Villanova
|8-1
|1453
|4
|4. Texas
|8-1
|1415
|8
|5. Iowa
|9-2
|1298
|10
|6. Kansas
|8-2
|1224
|3
|7. Creighton
|8-2
|1140
|11
|8. Wisconsin
|9-2
|1085
|6
|9. Tennessee
|7-1
|1076
|7
|10. Michigan
|9-0
|1039
|16
|11. Houston
|8-1
|977
|5
|12. Illinois
|8-3
|878
|15
|13. Missouri
|7-1
|747
|12
|14. West Virginia
|8-3
|706
|9
|15. Rutgers
|7-2
|703
|14
|16. Minnesota
|10-2
|559
|21
|17. Oregon
|8-1
|545
|21
|18. Texas Tech
|8-3
|445
|13
|19. Clemson
|8-1
|411
|–
|19. Virginia Tech
|8-1
|411
|24
|21. Duke
|3-2
|280
|20
|22. Virginia
|5-2
|258
|23
|23. Saint Louis
|7-1
|133
|–
|23. Michigan St.
|7-3
|133
|17
|25. Florida St.
|5-2
|120
|18
Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio St. 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma St. 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, NC State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego St. 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise St. 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments