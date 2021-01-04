The Top Twenty Five

On Air: This Just In
Sports News

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 11:57 am
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (63) 10-0 1599 1
2. Baylor (1) 9-0 1537 2
3. Villanova 8-1 1453 4
4. Texas 8-1 1415 8
5. Iowa 9-2 1298 10
6. Kansas 8-2 1224 3
7. Creighton 8-2 1140 11
8. Wisconsin 9-2 1085 6
9. Tennessee 7-1 1076 7
10. Michigan 9-0 1039 16
11. Houston 8-1 977 5
12. Illinois 8-3 878 15
13. Missouri 7-1 747 12
14. West Virginia 8-3 706 9
15. Rutgers 7-2 703 14
16. Minnesota 10-2 559 21
17. Oregon 8-1 545 21
18. Texas Tech 8-3 445 13
19. Clemson 8-1 411
19. Virginia Tech 8-1 411 24
21. Duke 3-2 280 20
22. Virginia 5-2 258 23
23. Saint Louis 7-1 133
23. Michigan St. 7-3 133 17
25. Florida St. 5-2 120 18

Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio St. 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma St. 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, NC State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego St. 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise St. 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.

