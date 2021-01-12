The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (61) 13-0 1525 1 2. Ohio St. 7-1 1463 3 3. Clemson 10-2 1378 2 4. Texas A&M 9-1 1324 5 5. Notre Dame 10-2 1279 4 6. Oklahoma 9-2 1243 8 7. Georgia 8-2 1144 11 8. Cincinnati 9-1 1074 6 9. Iowa St. 9-3 1035 12 10. Northwestern 7-2 893 15 11. BYU 11-1 862 13 12. Indiana 6-2 773 7 13. Florida 8-4 764 10 14. Coastal Carolina 11-1 725 9 15. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 664 16 16. Iowa 6-2 581 17 17. Liberty 10-1 576 23 18. North Carolina 8-4 532 14 19. Texas 7-3 485 20 20. Oklahoma St. 8-3 417 26 21. Southern Cal 5-1 306 21 22. Miami 8-3 284 18 23. Ball St. 7-1 183 31 24. San Jose St. 7-1 80 19 25. Buffalo 6-1 51 28

