The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (61)
|13-0
|1525
|1
|2. Ohio St.
|7-1
|1463
|3
|3. Clemson
|10-2
|1378
|2
|4. Texas A&M
|9-1
|1324
|5
|5. Notre Dame
|10-2
|1279
|4
|6. Oklahoma
|9-2
|1243
|8
|7. Georgia
|8-2
|1144
|11
|8. Cincinnati
|9-1
|1074
|6
|9. Iowa St.
|9-3
|1035
|12
|10. Northwestern
|7-2
|893
|15
|11. BYU
|11-1
|862
|13
|12. Indiana
|6-2
|773
|7
|13. Florida
|8-4
|764
|10
|14. Coastal Carolina
|11-1
|725
|9
|15. Louisiana-Lafayette
|10-1
|664
|16
|16. Iowa
|6-2
|581
|17
|17. Liberty
|10-1
|576
|23
|18. North Carolina
|8-4
|532
|14
|19. Texas
|7-3
|485
|20
|20. Oklahoma St.
|8-3
|417
|26
|21. Southern Cal
|5-1
|306
|21
|22. Miami
|8-3
|284
|18
|23. Ball St.
|7-1
|183
|31
|24. San Jose St.
|7-1
|80
|19
|25. Buffalo
|6-1
|51
|28
