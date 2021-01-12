The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (61) 13-0 1525 1 2. Ohio St. 7-1 1463 3 3. Clemson 10-2 1378 2 4. Texas A&M 9-1 1324 5 5. Notre Dame 10-2 1279 4 6. Oklahoma 9-2 1243 8 7. Georgia 8-2 1144 11 8. Cincinnati 9-1 1074 6 9. Iowa St. 9-3 1035 12 10. Northwestern 7-2 893 15 11. BYU 11-1 862 13 12. Indiana 6-2 773 7 13. Florida 8-4 764 10 14. Coastal Carolina 11-1 725 9 15. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 664 16 16. Iowa 6-2 581 17 17. Liberty 10-1 576 23 18. North Carolina 8-4 532 14 19. Texas 7-3 485 20 20. Oklahoma St. 8-3 417 26 21. Southern Cal 5-1 306 21 22. Miami 8-3 284 18 23. Ball St. 7-1 183 31 24. San Jose St. 7-1 80 19 25. Buffalo 6-1 51 28

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1.

