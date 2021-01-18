The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (62)
|14-0
|1598
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|12-0
|1538
|2
|3. Villanova
|8-1
|1445
|3
|4. Iowa
|12-2
|1420
|5
|5. Texas
|11-2
|1289
|4
|6. Tennessee
|10-1
|1242
|10
|7. Michigan
|11-1
|1197
|7
|8. Houston
|11-1
|1155
|11
|9. Kansas
|10-3
|1072
|6
|10. Wisconsin
|11-3
|939
|9
|11. Creighton
|10-3
|833
|8
|12. Texas Tech
|11-4
|792
|15
|13. Virginia
|9-2
|778
|18
|14. West Virginia
|9-4
|732
|13
|15. Ohio St.
|11-3
|631
|21
|16. Virginia Tech
|11-2
|536
|20
|17. Minnesota
|11-4
|507
|23
|18. Alabama
|11-3
|487
|–
|19. Missouri
|8-2
|462
|17
|20. Clemson
|9-2
|354
|12
|21. Oregon
|9-2
|235
|22
|22. Illinois
|9-5
|232
|14
|23. UConn
|7-1
|209
|25
|24. UCLA
|11-2
|195
|–
|25. Saint Louis
|7-1
|172
|24
Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.
