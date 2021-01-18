The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (62) 14-0 1598 1 2. Baylor (2) 12-0 1538 2 3. Villanova 8-1 1445 3 4. Iowa 12-2 1420 5 5. Texas 11-2 1289 4 6. Tennessee 10-1 1242 10 7. Michigan 11-1 1197 7 8. Houston 11-1 1155 11 9. Kansas 10-3 1072 6 10. Wisconsin 11-3 939 9 11. Creighton 10-3 833 8 12. Texas Tech 11-4 792 15 13. Virginia 9-2 778 18 14. West Virginia 9-4 732 13 15. Ohio St. 11-3 631 21 16. Virginia Tech 11-2 536 20 17. Minnesota 11-4 507 23 18. Alabama 11-3 487 – 19. Missouri 8-2 462 17 20. Clemson 9-2 354 12 21. Oregon 9-2 235 22 22. Illinois 9-5 232 14 23. UConn 7-1 209 25 24. UCLA 11-2 195 – 25. Saint Louis 7-1 172 24

Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.

