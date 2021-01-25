The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (61) 15-0 1597 1 2. Baylor (3) 14-0 1539 2 3. Villanova 10-1 1459 3 4. Michigan 13-1 1376 7 5. Texas 11-2 1341 5 6. Houston 13-1 1281 8 7. Iowa 12-3 1214 4 8. Virginia 10-2 1067 13 9. Alabama 13-3 1039 18 10. Texas Tech 11-4 954 12 11. West Virginia 10-4 869 14 12. Missouri 10-2 833 19 13. Ohio St. 12-4 810 15 14. Wisconsin 12-4 757 10 15. Kansas 10-5 665 9 16. Florida St. 9-2 656 – 17. Creighton 11-4 640 11 18. Tennessee 10-3 638 6 19. Illinois 10-5 415 22 20. Virginia Tech 11-3 242 16 21. Minnesota 11-5 223 17 22. Saint Louis 7-1 218 25 23. UCLA 12-3 157 24 24. Oklahoma 9-4 151 – 25. Louisville 10-3 117 –

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, Southern Cal 50, Oklahoma St. 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola of Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4.

