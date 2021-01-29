On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Thomas, Johnson on USA Basketball’s next AmeriCup roster

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 11:14 am
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — NBA veterans Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson are on USA Basketball’s roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying next month.

The Americans have already clinched an AmeriCup berth but still have two more games to play, against Bahamas on Feb. 19 and Mexico on Feb. 20. Those games will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

USA Basketball said Friday that Joe Prunty will coach the Americans in those games, assisted by Othella Harrington and Yale coach James Jones.

The Americans will train in San Juan from Feb. 13 through Feb. 18, and plan on releasing the full roster for the two qualifying games next week.

AmeriCup — to be held in September 2022 — is the 12-team tournament that serves as the championship of the teams in the FIBA Americas zone, covering nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean. USA Basketball has won the AmeriCup title seven times in nine previous attempts.

