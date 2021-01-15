Trending:
Thomas lifts Mount St. Mary’s past Merrimack 63-52

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 6:41 pm
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Deandre Thomas had 18 points off the bench to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 63-52 win over Merrimack on Friday.

Mezie Offurum had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (4-5, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Josh Reaves added 12 points, and Damian Chong Qui had 10 points and 10 assists. Thomas shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Jordan McKoy and Mikey Watkins each had 11 points for the Warriors (1-3, 1-3). Ziggy Reid had seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Warriors this season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated Merrimack 77-57 Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

