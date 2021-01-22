Thomas, LSU visit Kentucky

LSU (10-3, 5-2) vs. Kentucky (4-9, 3-3)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two freshman guards will be on display as Cameron Thomas and LSU will face Brandon Boston Jr. and Kentucky. Thomas has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Boston is averaging 9.4 points over the last five games.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: LSU has relied heavily on its freshmen. Thomas, Trendon Watford, Darius Days and Mwani Wilkinson have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Wildcats have scored 69.5 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 64.9 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas has connected on 29.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 66.

SHARING THE BURDEN: LSU is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-3 when fewer than four Tigers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 85.2 points per game, the 11th-highest figure in Division I. Kentucky has only averaged 67 points per game, which ranks 242nd nationally.

