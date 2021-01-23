Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Thomas scores 14 to carry Portland St. past Idaho St. 69-43

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 5:38 pm
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Khalid Thomas and James Scott scored 14 points apiece and Portland State routed Idaho State 69-43 on Saturday.

Jacob Eyman added 11 point for Portland State (3-8, 2-4 Big Sky Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Amari McCray had 10 points.

The Bengals’ 27.7% shooting represented the worst mark by a Portland State opponent this season.

Idaho State totaled 17 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Robert Ford III had 10 points for the Bengals (8-7, 5-3). Brayden Parker added 10 points. Tarik Cool had 10 points.

Idaho State defeated Portland State 64-57 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth