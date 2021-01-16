On Air: Motley Fool Money
Thomas scores 20 to lead Ball St. over N. Illinois 78-58

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 3:48 pm
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Miryne Thomas had a season-high 20 points as Ball State rolled past Northern Illinois 78-58 on Saturday.

Luke Bumbalough had 11 points for Ball State (6-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Blake Huggins added 10 points. K.J. Walton had 10 points and six rebounds.

Zool Kueth had 15 points for the Huskies (2-10, 1-6). Trendon Hankerson added 12 points. Darius Beane had eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Ball State defeated Northern Illinois 79-70 on Dec. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

