Thomas scores 22 to lift Sacred Heart over Merrimack 68-62

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 7:24 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 22 points as Sacred Heart defeated Merrimack 68-62 on Friday.

Mike Sixsmith had 17 points for Sacred Heart (3-4, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Cantavio Dutreil added 13 rebounds.

Mykel Derring had 13 points for the Warriors (1-1, 1-1). Malik Edmead added 10 points and Jordan Minor had seven rebounds.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Warriors with the win. Merrimack defeated Sacred Heart 97-90 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

