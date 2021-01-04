On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Thompson lifts Campbell past Gardner-Webb 70-61

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 8:16 pm
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Messiah Thompson scored a career-high 15 points as Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 70-61 on Monday.

Ricky Clemons had 11 points for Campbell (5-5, 1-2 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Austin McCullough added 10 points. Jordan Whitfield had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jacob Falko had 18 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6, 1-2). Anthony Selden added 16 points. D’Maurian Williams had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

