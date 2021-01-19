On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Thorpe lifts UNC Asheville over Gardner-Webb 79-75

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 11:17 pm
< a min read
      

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — LJ Thorpe had a season-high 21 points as UNC Asheville edged Gardner-Webb 79-75 on Tuesday night.

Tajion Jones had 18 points and six rebounds for UNC Asheville (8-6, 7-2 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Evan Clayborne added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Trent Stephney had 10 points.

D’Maurian Williams had 19 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-9, 2-5). Jamaine Mann and Jacob Falko each added 14 points.

___

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Finance Transformation Leaders
1|20 Future Offices Winter 2021
1|20 Canada East Virtual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Service members participate in the Pass in Review at the Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal ceremony