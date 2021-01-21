Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 55, Brookville 49
Bayside 50, Kellam 44
Broadwater Academy 43, Hampton Christian 39
C.D. Hylton 54, Colgan 36
Eastern View 49, Culpeper 23
Graham 62, Pulaski County 56
Holston 70, Northwood 64
Lee High 70, John Battle 69, OT
Meadowbrook 51, Hopewell 33
Norfolk Christian School 83, Greenbrier Christian 60
Parry McCluer 63, Altavista 52
Roanoke Catholic 61, North Cross 49
Union 83, Central – Wise 43
West Point 53, Mathews 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dominion vs. Heritage (Leesburg), ppd.
Hidden Valley vs. Northside, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Landstown vs. Kempsville, ppd. to Jan 21st.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 82, Norfolk Christian School 29
Central – Wise 38, Union 24
E.C. Glass 36, Liberty Christian 26
Eastern View 49, Culpeper 23
Gate City 40, Ridgeview 32
Grafton 68, Poquoson 30
Grundy 51, Richlands 40
Hampton Christian 48, Broadwater Academy 28
Highland-Warrenton 49, Seton School 30
Kellam 58, Bayside 28
Landstown 41, Kempsville 33
Lee High 50, John Battle 49
Lord Botetourt 57, Floyd County 47
Loudoun Valley 42, Loudoun County 20
Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 33
Narrows 64, Holston 49
Parry McCluer 34, William Campbell 26
Salem 64, Green Run 19
Woodstock Central 41, Brentsville 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northside vs. Hidden Valley, ppd. to Jan 21st.
TJ-Alexandria vs. Falls Church, ppd.
West Potomac vs. Hayfield, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
