Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 55, Brookville 49

Bayside 50, Kellam 44

Broadwater Academy 43, Hampton Christian 39

C.D. Hylton 54, Colgan 36

Eastern View 49, Culpeper 23

Graham 62, Pulaski County 56

Holston 70, Northwood 64

Lee High 70, John Battle 69, OT

Meadowbrook 51, Hopewell 33

Norfolk Christian School 83, Greenbrier Christian 60

Parry McCluer 63, Altavista 52

Roanoke Catholic 61, North Cross 49

Union 83, Central – Wise 43

West Point 53, Mathews 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dominion vs. Heritage (Leesburg), ppd.

Hidden Valley vs. Northside, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Landstown vs. Kempsville, ppd. to Jan 21st.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 82, Norfolk Christian School 29

Central – Wise 38, Union 24

E.C. Glass 36, Liberty Christian 26

Eastern View 49, Culpeper 23

Gate City 40, Ridgeview 32

Grafton 68, Poquoson 30

Grundy 51, Richlands 40

Hampton Christian 48, Broadwater Academy 28

Highland-Warrenton 49, Seton School 30

Kellam 58, Bayside 28

Landstown 41, Kempsville 33

Lee High 50, John Battle 49

Lord Botetourt 57, Floyd County 47

Loudoun Valley 42, Loudoun County 20

Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 33

Narrows 64, Holston 49

Parry McCluer 34, William Campbell 26

Salem 64, Green Run 19

Woodstock Central 41, Brentsville 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Northside vs. Hidden Valley, ppd. to Jan 21st.

TJ-Alexandria vs. Falls Church, ppd.

West Potomac vs. Hayfield, ppd. to Jan 21st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

