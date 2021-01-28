Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 74, StoneBridge School 24
Briar Woods 51, Freedom (W) 36
Colonial Forge 73, Mountain View 41
Eastern Mennonite 61, Broadway 56
Highland-Warrenton 67, Seton School 31
Lake Braddock 100, West Springfield 74
Langley 61, Herndon 53
Loudoun County 54, Dominion 43
Madison County 64, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 51
Marion 43, Virginia High 31
Page County 69, Luray 38
Regents 69, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 33
Riverside 51, Potomac Falls 48
South County 72, Fairfax 42
South Lakes 85, Yorktown 58
Stuarts Draft 50, Waynesboro 38
Union 79, Ridgeview 46
W.T. Woodson 73, James Robinson 54
Wasatch Academy, Utah 84, Oak Hill Academy 74
Washington-Lee 47, McLean 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amherst County vs. E.C. Glass, ccd.
Brookville vs. Rustburg, ccd.
East Rockingham vs. Fishburne Military, ccd.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 28th.
George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Fort Chiswell, ccd.
James River-Buchanan vs. Floyd County, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ccd.
John Battle vs. Abingdon, ccd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Liberty Christian, ccd.
New Kent vs. Poquoson, ccd.
Potomac School vs. Gar-Field, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brentsville 42, Skyline 34
Castlewood 35, Rye Cove 25
Fairfax 36, South County 28
Gate City 50, Lee High 26
Hanover 54, Atlee 23
Herndon 50, Langley 42
Highland-Warrenton 56, Oakcrest 25
Holston 50, Northwood 29
Hopewell 49, Matoaca 36
James Robinson 37, W.T. Woodson 36
John Handley 37, Liberty-Bealeton 26
Loudoun County 52, Dominion 32
Meadowbrook 62, Prince George 43
Monacan 79, Powhatan 64
New Kent 42, Poquoson 22
Potomac Falls 38, Briar Woods 33
Ridgeview 59, Union 56
StoneBridge School 71, Atlantic Shores Christian 8
Thomas Dale 55, Dinwiddie 44
Thomas Walker 59, Twin Springs 23
West Springfield 47, Lake Braddock 42
William Monroe 50, Manassas Park 22
Woodgrove 55, Rock Ridge 21
York 43, Bruton 26
Yorktown 42, South Lakes 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. John Battle, ccd.
Auburn vs. Alleghany, ccd.
Carroll County vs. William Fleming, ccd.
E.C. Glass vs. Amherst County, ccd.
Rustburg vs. Brookville, ccd.
