Sports News

Thursday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed OF Robbie Grossman from Oakland waivers to a two-year contract.

National League

MILWUAKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired INF Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in a trade for INFs Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez along with two minor league players, RHP Josh Wolf and OF Isaiah Greene.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S Andrew Sendejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Montrel Meander on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced DL coach Marion Hobby has mutually left the team.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced S Antoine Bethea retirement.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Eric Ebron and OLB Cassius Marsh from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Stephen Gostkowski from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller, DBs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to a one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes to use the Chicago Wolves (AHL) for 2021-22 player development due to the Milwaukee Admirals not playing the 2021-22 season. Announced loan of F Egor Afanasyev to CSKA Moscow (KHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Sami Vatanen to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced Dave Randorf to be play-by-play announcer for 2021 season.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW FC — Signed MF Kevin Mollino.

INTER MIAMI CF — Announced manager Diego Alonso mutually agreed to leave club.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC— Signed D A.J. DeLaGarza and MF Emmanuel Biateng.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY SC — Re-signed MF Roger Espinoza to a new 2021 contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Toni Pressley to a one-year 2021 contract with an option for an additional year.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Shane Tucker assistant football coach for the tight ends.

