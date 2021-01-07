Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed OF Robbie Grossman from Oakland waivers to a two-year contract.
MILWUAKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired INF Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in a trade for INFs Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez along with two minor league players, RHP Josh Wolf and OF Isaiah Greene.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S Andrew Sendejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Montrel Meander on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced DL coach Marion Hobby has mutually left the team.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced S Antoine Bethea retirement.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Eric Ebron and OLB Cassius Marsh from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Stephen Gostkowski from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller, DBs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to a one-year contract extensions.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes to use the Chicago Wolves (AHL) for 2021-22 player development due to the Milwaukee Admirals not playing the 2021-22 season. Announced loan of F Egor Afanasyev to CSKA Moscow (KHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Sami Vatanen to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced Dave Randorf to be play-by-play announcer for 2021 season.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW FC — Signed MF Kevin Mollino.
INTER MIAMI CF — Announced manager Diego Alonso mutually agreed to leave club.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC— Signed D A.J. DeLaGarza and MF Emmanuel Biateng.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY SC — Re-signed MF Roger Espinoza to a new 2021 contract.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Toni Pressley to a one-year 2021 contract with an option for an additional year.
AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Shane Tucker assistant football coach for the tight ends.
