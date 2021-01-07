Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryne Stanek on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Greg Allen from San Diego in exchange for LHP James Reeves.
MILWUAKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired INF Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in a trade for INFs Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez along with two minor league players, RHP Josh Wolf and OF Isaiah Greene.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S Andrew Sendejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Montrel Meander on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OT Jordan Miller from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Declined to activate RB Patrick Taylor from the reserve/NFI.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released C Greg Mancz from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Keenan Allen, TE Hunter Henry and S Derwin James from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated LT Andrew Whitworth from injured reserve. Waived LB Natrez Patrick.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced DL coach Marion Hobby has mutually left the team. Signed WR Kirk Merrit to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced S Antoine Bethea retirement. Waived RB Devonta Freeman from injured reserve. Activated WR Davis Sills from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to a renegotiated contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be leaving the team.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Eric Ebron and OLB Cassius Marsh from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Stephen Gostkowski from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Aaron Brewer on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
B.C. LIONS — Signed F David Mackie and DB Hakeem Johnson to one-year contract extensions.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller, DBs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to a one-year contract extensions.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes to use the Chicago Wolves (AHL) for 2021-22 player development due to the Milwaukee Admirals not playing the 2021-22 season. Announced loan of F Egor Afanasyev to CSKA Moscow (KHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Sami Vatanen to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced Dave Randorf to be play-by-play announcer for 2021 season.
ECHL — Announced C Ian MacKinnon from Jacksonville has been suspended for one-game as a result of his actions against Florida on Jan. 6.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Nathan Perkovich.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Selected G Danny Battochio for the active roster as an emergency backup goalie.
TULSA OILERS — Signed F Brent Gates. Activated D Austin McEneny from injured reserve. Placed F Brent Gates on injured reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Matthew Boucher.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW FC — Signed MF Kevin Mollino.
INTER MIAMI CF — Announced manager Diego Alonso mutually agreed to leave club.
NASHVILLE SC — Agreed to terms with general manager Mike Jacobs to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC— Signed D A.J. DeLaGarza and MF Emmanuel Biateng.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY SC — Re-signed MF Roger Espinoza to a new 2021 contract.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Toni Pressley to a one-year 2021 contract with an option for an additional year.
NCAA — Named Mike Bobinski to the Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee.
AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Shane Tucker assistant football coach for the tight ends.
