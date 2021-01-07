On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 7:10 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryne Stanek on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Greg Allen from San Diego in exchange for LHP James Reeves.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Pablo Reyes on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired INF Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in a trade for INFs Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez along with two minor league players, RHP Josh Wolf and OF Isaiah Greene.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S Andrew Sendejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Montrel Meander on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OT Jordan Miller from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Declined to activate RB Patrick Taylor from reserve/NFI .

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released C Greg Mancz from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Keenan Allen, TE Hunter Henry and S Derwin James from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated LT Andrew Whitworth from injured reserve. Waived LB Natrez Patrick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced DL coach Marion Hobby has mutually left the team. Signed WR Kirk Merrit to a reserve/futures contract.

        Read more Sports News news.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced S Antoine Bethea retirement. Waived RB Devonta Freeman from injured reserve. Activated WR Davis Sills from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to a renegotiated contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be leaving the team.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Eric Ebron and OLB Cassius Marsh from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Stephen Gostkowski from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Aaron Brewer on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

B.C. LIONS — Signed F David Mackie and DB Hakeem Johnson to one-year contract extensions.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller, DBs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to a one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes to use the Chicago Wolves (AHL) for 2021-22 player development due to the Milwaukee Admirals not playing the 2021-22 season. Announced loan of F Egor Afanasyev to CSKA Moscow (KHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Sami Vatanen to a one-year contract.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced Dave Randorf to be play-by-play announcer for 2021 season.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced C Ian MacKinnon from Jacksonville has been suspended for one-game as a result of his actions against Florida on Jan. 6.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Nathan Perkovich.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Selected G Danny Battochio for the active roster as an emergency backup goalie.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Brent Gates. Activated D Austin McEneny from injured reserve. Placed F Brent Gates on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Matthew Boucher.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW FC — Signed MF Kevin Mollino.

INTER MIAMI CF — Announced manager Diego Alonso mutually agreed to leave club.

NASHVILLE SC — Agreed to terms with general manager Mike Jacobs to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC— Signed D A.J. DeLaGarza and MF Emmanuel Biateng.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY SC — Re-signed MF Roger Espinoza to a new 2021 contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Toni Pressley to a one-year 2021 contract with an option for an additional year.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Mike Bobinski to the Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee.

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Shane Tucker assistant football coach for the tight ends.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 Ask a Service Cloud Expert
1|12 Defending HVAs: How Can CDM be the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps preps for the upcoming presidential inauguration