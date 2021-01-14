On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 3:15 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Theo Epstein consultant regarding on-field matters.

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Nik Turley form Pittsburgh in exchange for cash.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Raquel Egusquiza vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jose Martinez on a one-year contract.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball League

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G James Harden in exchange for C Jarrett Allen, F Rodions Kurucs, G Caris LeVert, F Taurean Prince, the draft rights to F Aleksandar Vezenkov, a Swap of 2021 1st round picks, a 2022 of 1st round pick (BRK own), a Swap of 2023 1st round picks, a 2024 1st round pick (BRK own), a Swap of 2024 2nd round picks, a Swap of 2025 1st round picks, a 2026 1st round pick (BRK own) and a Swap of 2027 1st round picks.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired C Jarrett Allen, F Taurean Prince, the draft rights to F Aleksandar Vezenkov and a Swap 2024 2nd round picks in exchange for G Dante Exum, a conditional 2022 1st round pick (MIL own) and a TPE. Rennounced free-agent exception rights for C Ante Zizic and F/C Channing Frye.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired G Dante Exum, F Rodions Kurucs, G Caris LeVert, a Swap of 2021 1st round picks, a 2022 1st round pick (BRK own), a conditional 2022 1st round pick (MIL own), a Swap of 2023 1st round picks, a 2024 1st round pick (BRK own), a Swap of 2025 1st round picks, a 2026 1st round pick (BRK own), a Swap of 2027 1st round picks and a TPE exchange for G James Harden and a TPE. Waived F Bruno Caboclo. Announced termination of 10 day contract with G Yogi Ferrell.

NBA G League

IGNITE — Announced the addition of G Jarret Jack and F Donta Hall to the active roster.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Rasheed Bailey on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Jay Varady, from Tucson, assistant coach.

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated F Jack Quinn for assignment taxi squad.

        Read more Sports News news.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived G Anton Forsberg.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Linus Hogberg, LW David Kase and RW Maxim Sushko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract and designated him for assignment taxi squad.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed G Jonathan Bond from West Bromwich Albion (EPL).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Jyri Nieminen goalkeeper coach.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded homegrown player rights for MF Kalil ElMedkhar to FC Dallas for general allocation money, future sell-on fees and addition GAM if he meets certain performance-based metrics.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired Fs Madison Haley, Kelsey Turnbow, Channing Foster and Alissa Gorzak and D Brianna Alger from the 2021 NWSL draft.

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired MF Jennifer Cudjoe from Louisville for a first round (13th overall) 2021 NWSL draft pick and allocation money.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department