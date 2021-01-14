Trending:
Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 10:30 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Theo Epstein consultant regarding on-field matters.

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Nik Turley from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash.

National League

LAS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Floro on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Raquel Egusquiza vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jose Martinez on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Alex Wood to a one-year contract.

Frontier League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin McNorton.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball League

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G James Harden in exchange for C Jarrett Allen, F Rodions Kurucs, G Caris LeVert, F Taurean Prince, the draft rights to F Aleksandar Vezenkov, a swap of 2021 1st round picks, a 2022 of 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2023 1st round picks, a 2024 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2024 2nd round picks, a swap of 2025 1st round picks, a 2026 1st round pick (BRK own) and a swap of 2027 1st round picks.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired C Jarrett Allen, F Taurean Prince, the draft rights to F Aleksandar Vezenkov and a swap 2024 2nd round picks in exchange for G Dante Exum, a conditional 2022 1st round pick (MIL own) and a TPE. Rennounced free-agent exception rights for C Ante Zizic and F/C Channing Frye.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired G Dante Exum, F Rodions Kurucs, G Caris LeVert, a swap of 2021 1st round picks, a 2022 1st round pick (BRK own), a conditional 2022 1st round pick (MIL own), a swap of 2023 1st round picks, a 2024 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2025 1st round picks, a 2026 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2027 1st round picks and a TPE in exchange for G James Harden and a TPE. Waived F Bruno Caboclo. Announced termination of 10 day contract with G Yogi Ferrell.

NBA G League

IGNITE — Announced the addition of G Jarret Jack and F Donta Hall to the active roster.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Godwin Igwebuike, DE Robert McCray and TE Hunter Thedford to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Jordan Ta’Amu, WRs Antonio Callaway and Chad Williams to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season. Signed DE Austin Edwards to the practice squad. Released C Darryl Williams.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Corliss Waitman, TE Kevin Rader, WRs Anthony Johnson and Cody White, OTs Anthony Coyle, John Leglue and Brandon Walton, S John Battle, LB Tegray Scales, DE Calvin Taylor, DT Demarcus Christmas, LS Christian Kuntz and CB Trevor Williams to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Davin Bellamy and DL Daylon Mack to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed DE Ja’Gared Davis.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Rasheed Bailey on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Jay Varady, from Tucson, assistant coach.

BOSTON BRUINS — Designated C Par Lindholm for assignment taxi squad. Recalled C Jack Studnicka from the taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated F Jack Quinn for assignment taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Derek Ryan and G Louis Domingue from the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived G Anton Forsberg.

EDMONTON OILERS — Designated D Evan Bouchard for assignment taxi squad. Recalled G Stuart Skinner to the active roster. Assigned LW Tyler Benson to Bakersfield (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Designated C Jake Evans for assignment taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Linus Hogberg, LW David Kase and RW Maxim Sushko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Suspended F Sammy Blais for two games, without pay, for an illeghal check to the head on Colorado D Devon Toews on Jan. 13.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract and designated him for assignment taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Craig Anderson from the taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Justin Kapelmaster and placed on reserve.FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Luke Nogard to the active roster. Announced F Cameron Hebig was loaned to Tucson. Assigned F Lukas Craggs to Chicago (AHL) by Nashville.

GREENVILLE — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to the active roster. Placed Ds Gordi Meyer and Curtis Leonard and F Brendan Connolly to the commissioners exempt list. Traded F Kamerin Nault to Kansas City.

INDY FUEL — Signed G Billy Christopoulos and F Nick Hutchinson to the active roster. Placed Nick Hutchinson on reserve. Placed D Chris Martenet on injured reserve. Placed Spencer Watson on the commissioners exempt list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Announced G Sean Bonar was loaned to Tucson. Traded Anthony Rinaldi to Greenville.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Announced G Garet Sparks was returned from loan to Calgary. Activated D Kevin Lohan and F Tad Kosun from the reserve list. Placed Fs Aaron Luchuk and Chris LeBlanc on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Butrus Ghafari and Peter Quenneville from the reserve list. Placed F Stephen Baylis and Shawn Boutin on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced D Doyle Somerby was loaned to Tucson.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Jared Pike to the active roster. Placed F Yuri Terao on the reserve list and Diego Cuglietta on injured reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO —Signed F Tyler Pasher.

LA GALAXY — Signed G Jonathan Bond from West Bromwich Albion (EPL).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Jyri Nieminen goalkeeper coach.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded homegrown player rights for MF Kalil ElMedkhar to FC Dallas for general allocation money, future sell-on fees and addition GAM if he meets certain performance-based metrics.

TORONTO FC — Named Chris Armas head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired Fs Madison Haley, Kelsey Turnbow, Channing Foster and Alissa Gorzak and D Brianna Alger from the 2021 NWSL draft.

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired MF Jennifer Cudjoe from Louisville for a first round (13th overall) 2021 NWSL draft pick and allocation money.

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY — Named Inoke Brecterfield and Justin Lustig assistant football coaches, Barton Simmons general manager/director of personnel and Nick Valdiserri recruiting coordinator.

