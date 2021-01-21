Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Scott Barlow, Scott Blewett, Jake Newberry and Tyler Zuber, LHPs Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernandez and Angel Zerpa, C Sebastian Rivero, INFs Kelvin Gutierrez, Nicky Lopez and Ryan O’Hearn and OFs Nick Heath, Khalil Lee and Edward Olivares.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Theresa Lau assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist.

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted interim Trent Baalke to general manager.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

B.C. LIONS — Signed WR Shaq to a contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned F Rasmus Asplund to the taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived LW Brandon Pirri.

DALLAS STARS — Announced G Colton Point loaned to Texas Stars (AHL). Designated C Rhett Gardner and D Julius Honka for assignment taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Ben Harpur, Cs Philip Tomasino and Michael McCarron for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LW Cole Smith to Chicago (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Designated C Morgan Barron and D Matthew Robertson for assignment taxi squad at Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated G Spencer Martin for assignment taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated C Connor McMichael for assignment taxi squad. Recalled G Craig Anderson from the minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola and LW Kristian Vesalainen from the minor league taxi squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE FC — Traded MF Derrick Jones to Houston in exchange for general allocation money.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired the No. 8 selection from Portland Timbers in exchange for General Allocation Money in 2021 and 2022.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Excersised their option of transfer for MF Joao Paulo from Brazilian club Botafogo.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club has acquired a 2021 international roster slot, the 46th overall selection (Round 2) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft General Allocation Money (GAM) from Nashville SC in exchange for GAM and the 36th overall selection (Round 2) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft; additional GAM will be based on performance benchmarks of the player selected by Nashville SC.

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Alex Falk director of athletics communications, digital and creative services.

