Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Scott Barlow, Scott Blewett, Jake Newberry and Tyler Zuber, LHPs Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernandez and Angel Zerpa, C Sebastian Rivero, INFs Kelvin Gutierrez, Nicky Lopez and Ryan O’Hearn and OFs Nick Heath, Khalil Lee and Edward Olivares on one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Announced Dan Moeller to add operations manager at Charlotte Sports Park to his existing responsibilities.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood on a one-year contracts. Designated RHP Anthony Castro for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Theresa Lau assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist. Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Robertson on a one-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 1B Luke Mangieri.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Daren Osby.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Singed OF Albee Weiss and RHP Stetson Woods.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTIC FALCONS — Named Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator, Dean Pees as defensive coordinator and Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator. Retained Dave Brock as wide receivers coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Tramon Williams to the practice squad. Released P Ryan Winslow.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted interim Trent Baalke to general manager.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator, Joe DeCamillis special teams coordinator and John Bonamego senior coaching assistant.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Breeland Speaks to a reserve/futures contract. Announced Gary Kubiak, offensive coordinator/assistant head coach, will retire.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB Ken Webster to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Mason Kinsey to a reserve/futures contract.

Canadian Football League

B.C. LIONS — Signed WR Shaq Johnson to a contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned F Rasmus Asplund to the taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived LW Brandon Pirri.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned G Colton Point to Texas Stars (AHL). Designated C Rhett Gardner and D Julius Honka for assignment to taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Ben Harpur, Cs Philip Tomasino and Michael McCarron for assignment to taxi squad. Assigned LW Cole Smith to Chicago (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Designated C Morgan Barron and D Matthew Robertson for assignment taxi squad at Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated G Spencer Martin for assignment to taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated D Mikko Lehtonen for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled C Adam Brooks from the minor league taxi squad and RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated C Connor McMichael for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled G Craig Anderson from the minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola and LW Kristian Vesalainen from the minor league taxi squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Traded the No. 5 and No. 32 overall picks in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft to D.C. United in exchange for General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 31st overall pick.

AUSTIN FC — Acquired GAM from Colorado Rapids.

D.C. UNITED — Traded the No. 31 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft to Atlanta United in exchange for the No. 5 and No. 32 overall picks, in addition to GAM for the 2021 and 2022 season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Traded GAM to Philadelphia Union in exchange for homegrown rights to G Tomas Romero.

NASHVILLE FC — Traded MF Derrick Jones to Houston in exchange for GAM.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired the No. 8 selection from Portland Timbers in exchange for GAM in 2021 and 2022.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired GAM from Los Angeles FC.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised their option of transfer for MF Joao Paulo from Brazilian club Botafogo.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club has acquired a 2021 international roster slot, the 46th overall selection (Round 2) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft and GAM from Nashville SC in exchange for GAM and the 36th overall selection (Round 2) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft; additional GAM will be based on performance benchmarks of the player selected by Nashville SC.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Jake Peterson and F Colby McAulet to active roster.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Evan Neugold to active roster. Placed F Kyle Neuber on Commissioner’s exempt list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned G John Lethemon to Ontario (AHL). Loaned F Jake Slaker and D Luke Martin to Texas (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Brenden Miller and Fs Derik Bradford and Calder Brooks to active roster. Placed Fs Ara Nazarian, Wacey Rabbit and Brendan Warren and D Jacob cederholm on Commissioner’s exempt list. Loaned D Jeff Taylor to Hartford (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Mike Hedden from reserve. Placed F Stephen Raylis on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Fs Alex Kromm from Commissioner’s exempt lise. Placed Danny Moynihan on Commissioner’s exempt list. Activated G Devin Williams from reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F John Albert to active roster and placed on reserve. Placed F Spencer Dorowicz and Beau Starrett on Commissioner’s exempt list.

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Alex Falk director of athletics communications, digital and creative services.

