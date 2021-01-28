Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy assistant pitching coach and Dan Firova as quality control coach.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Desmond Kitchings running back coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Aubrey Pleasant pass game coordinator/defensive back coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Madison Bowey and signed him to one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced G Jimmy Howard retired.

MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted G Andrew Hammond from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Philip Tomasino from the taxi squad to Chicago (AHL) and F Mathieu Olivier from the active roster to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Nick Merkley to the taxi squad and F Jesper Brett to the active roster.

East Coast Hockey League

TULSA OILERS — Released C Conlan, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka and Dino Balsamo. Reassigned F Jack Badini to San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Conlan Keenan to the active roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed MF Perry Kitchen.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF David Accam to Hammarby IF Fotbollforening for 12 months with option to transfer.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Megan Hinz to one-year contract.

