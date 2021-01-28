Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy assistant pitching coach and Dan Firova as quality control coach.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a two-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Desmond Kitchings running back coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Aubrey Pleasant pass game coordinator/defensive back coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Madison Bowey and signed him to one-year, two-way contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced G Jimmy Howard retired.
MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted G Andrew Hammond from the minor league taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Philip Tomasino from the taxi squad to Chicago (AHL) and F Mathieu Olivier from the active roster to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Nick Merkley to the taxi squad and F Jesper Brett to the active roster.
TULSA OILERS — Released C Conlan, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka and Dino Balsamo. Reassigned F Jack Badini to San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Conlan Keenan to the active roster.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed MF Perry Kitchen.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF David Accam to Hammarby IF Fotbollforening for 12 months with option to transfer.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Megan Hinz to one-year contract.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments