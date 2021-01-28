Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy assistant pitching coach and Dan Firova as quality control coach.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a major league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a two-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Desmond Kitchings running back coach.
BUFFALO BILLS — Announced FB Patrick DiMarco retired.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Rumph defensive line coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Aubrey Pleasant pass game coordinator/defensive back coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced running back coach Tom Rathman retired.
OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DB Treshaun Abrahams-Webster, OL Brandon Hitner and LB Frankie Griffin.
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed WR Artavis Scott.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted LWs Trent Frederic and Par Lindholm and RW Jack Studnicka from minor league taxi squad and G Dan Vladar from minor league to Providence (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore for assignment with taxi squad. Promoted D Jake Bean, LW Max McCormick, Cs Steven Lorentz and Morgan Geekie from minors to taxi squad. Promoted RW Sheldon Rempal from minors to Chicago (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Madison Bowey and signed him to one-year, two-way contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced G Jimmy Howard retired.
MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted G Andrew Hammond from the minor league taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Promoted RW Corey Perry from minor league taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Philip Tomasino from the taxi squad to Chicago (AHL) and F Mathieu Olivier from the active roster to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Nick Merkley to the taxi squad and F Jesper Brett to the active roster.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted LW Filip Chlapik from minor league taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted C Jason Spezza from minor league taxi squad.
TULSA OILERS — Released C Conlan, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka and Dino Balsamo. Reassigned F Jack Badini to San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Conlan Keenan to the active roster.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed MF Perry Kitchen.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF David Accam to Hammarby IF Fotbollforening for 12 months with option to transfer.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Megan Hinz to one-year contract.
UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS — Named Jordan Hankins linebackers coach.
