Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy assistant pitching coach and Dan Firova as quality control coach.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a major league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Desmond Kitchings running back coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Announced FB Patrick DiMarco retired.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Rumph defensive line coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Aubrey Pleasant pass game coordinator/defensive back coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced running back coach Tom Rathman retired.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DB Treshaun Abrahams-Webster, OL Brandon Hitner and LB Frankie Griffin.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed WR Artavis Scott.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted LWs Trent Frederic and Par Lindholm and RW Jack Studnicka from minor league taxi squad and G Dan Vladar from minor league to Providence (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore for assignment with taxi squad. Promoted D Jake Bean, LW Max McCormick, Cs Steven Lorentz and Morgan Geekie from minors to taxi squad. Promoted RW Sheldon Rempal from minors to Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Madison Bowey and signed him to one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced G Jimmy Howard retired.

MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted G Andrew Hammond from the minor league taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Promoted RW Corey Perry from minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Philip Tomasino from the taxi squad to Chicago (AHL) and F Mathieu Olivier from the active roster to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Nick Merkley to the taxi squad and F Jesper Brett to the active roster.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted LW Filip Chlapik from minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted C Jason Spezza from minor league taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

TULSA OILERS — Released C Conlan, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka and Dino Balsamo. Reassigned F Jack Badini to San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Conlan Keenan to the active roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed MF Perry Kitchen.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF David Accam to Hammarby IF Fotbollforening for 12 months with option to transfer.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Megan Hinz to one-year contract.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS — Named Jordan Hankins linebackers coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.