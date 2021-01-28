Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy assistant pitching coach and Dan Firova as quality control coach.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a two-year contract.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Alonzo Jones.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Named Pete Incavilglia field manager.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Steve Brown to Trois-Rivieres. Signed OF Trevor McKinley.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Desmond Kitchings running back coach.
BUFFALO BILLS — Announced FB Patrick DiMarco retired.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Rumph defensive line coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Aubrey Pleasant pass game coordinator/defensive back coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced running back coach Tom Rathman retired.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived K Kaare Vedvik with a non-football injury (NFI) designation.
OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DB Treshaun Abrahams-Webster, OL Brandon Hitner and LB Frankie Griffin.
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed WR Artavis Scott.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LWs Trent Frederic and Par Lindholm and RW Jack Studnicka from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Dan Vladar Providence (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the relocation of Stockton Heat (AHL) to Calgary, Alberta due to travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Bean, LW Max McCormick, Cs Steven Lorentz and Morgan Geekie from the minor league taxi squad. Reassigned RW Sheldon Rempal to Chicago (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Madison Bowey and signed him to one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Rhett Gardner and Joel L’Esperance from the minor league taxi squad. Placed LW Jamie Benn on injured reserve.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced G Jimmy Howard retired.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Devin Shore and LW Joakim Mygard from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Jujhar Khaira for assignment to the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from the minor league taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Designated G Andrew Hammond for assignment to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from minor league taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Philip Tomasino to Chicago (AHL). Designated F Mathieu Olivier for assignment to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Nick Merkley for assignement to the taxi squad and F Jesper Brett to the active roster.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Designated LW Kieffer Bellows for assignment to the taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Colin Blackwell from the minor league taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Filip Chlapik from minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Nate Prosser from the minor league taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated Ds Will Reilly and Yannick Weber, C Frederick Gaudreau and RW Anthony Angello for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from the minor league taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza from the minor league taxi squad.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Announced F Mason Bergh was supspended.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber form the commissioners exempt list.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Dylan Malmquist to the active roster. Loaned F Patrick McGrath to Rochester (AHL).
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Sean Romeo to a standard player contract (SPC).
RAPID CITY RUSH — Loande D Griffin Luce to Rochester (AHL)
TULSA OILERS — Released C Conlan, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka and Dino Balsamo from their standard player contracts (SPC). Reassigned F Jack Badini to San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Conlan Keenan to the active roster. Activated Fs Darby Llewellyn, Justin Taylor and Greg Burmaster from the commissioners exempt list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Matt Alaro and Mike Pelech from the reserve list. Placed Fs Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Tyler Drevitch on the reserve list.
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Hayden Lavigne to a stardard player contract (SPC).
|Southern Professional Hockey League
KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Announced C Josh French was suspended.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed MF Perry Kitchen.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF David Accam to Hammarby IF Fotbollforening for 12 months with option to transfer.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Megan Hinz to one-year contract.
UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS — Named Jordan Hankins linebackers coach.
