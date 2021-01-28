On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 10:30 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy assistant pitching coach and Dan Firova quality control coach.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a two-year contract.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Alonzo Jones.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Named Pete Incavilglia field manager.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Steve Brown to Trois-Rivieres. Signed OF Trevor McKinley.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Desmond Kitchings running backs coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Announced FB Patrick DiMarco retired.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Rumph defensive line coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Aubrey Pleasant pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced running backs coach Tom Rathman retired.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived K Kaare Vedvik with a non-football injury (NFI) designation.

        Read more Sports News news.
Canadian Football League

OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DB Treshaun Abrahams-Webster, OL Brandon Hitner and LB Frankie Griffin.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed WR Artavis Scott.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LWs Trent Frederic and Par Lindholm and RW Jack Studnicka from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Dan Vladar Providence (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the relocation of Stockton Heat (AHL) to Calgary, Alberta due to travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Bean, LW Max McCormick, Cs Steven Lorentz and Morgan Geekie from the minor league taxi squad. Reassigned RW Sheldon Rempal to Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Madison Bowey and signed him to one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Rhett Gardner and Joel L’Esperance from the minor league taxi squad. Placed LW Jamie Benn on injured reserve.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced G Jimmy Howard retired.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Devin Shore and LW Joakim Mygard from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Jujhar Khaira for assignment to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from the minor league taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Designated G Andrew Hammond for assignment to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Philip Tomasino to Chicago (AHL). Designated F Mathieu Olivier for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Nick Merkley for assignment to the taxi squad and F Jesper Brett to the active roster.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Designated LW Kieffer Bellows for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Colin Blackwell from the minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Filip Chlapik from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Nate Prosser from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated Ds Will Reilly and Yannick Weber, C Frederick Gaudreau and RW Anthony Angello for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from the minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza from the minor league taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Announced F Mason Bergh was supspended.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber form the commissioner’s exempt list.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Dylan Malmquist to the active roster. Loaned F Patrick McGrath to Rochester (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Sean Romeo to a standard player contract (SPC).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned D Griffin Luce to Rochester (AHL)

TULSA OILERS — Released C Conlan, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka and Dino Balsamo from their standard player contracts (SPC). Reassigned F Jack Badini to San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Conlan Keenan to the active roster. Activated Fs Darby Llewellyn, Justin Taylor and Greg Burmaster from the commissioner’s exempt list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Matt Alaro and Mike Pelech from the reserve list. Placed Fs Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Tyler Drevitch on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Hayden Lavigne to a stardard player contract (SPC).

Southern Professional Hockey League

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Announced C Josh French was suspended.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed MF Perry Kitchen.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF David Accam to Hammarby IF Fotbollforening for 12 months with option to transfer.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Megan Hinz to one-year contract.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS — Named Jordan Hankins linebackers coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles