Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy assistant pitching coach and Dan Firova quality control coach.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a two-year contract.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Alonzo Jones.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Named Pete Incavilglia field manager.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Steve Brown to Trois-Rivieres. Signed OF Trevor McKinley.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Desmond Kitchings running backs coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Announced FB Patrick DiMarco retired.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Rumph defensive line coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Aubrey Pleasant pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced running backs coach Tom Rathman retired.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived K Kaare Vedvik with a non-football injury (NFI) designation.

Canadian Football League

OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DB Treshaun Abrahams-Webster, OL Brandon Hitner and LB Frankie Griffin.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed WR Artavis Scott.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LWs Trent Frederic and Par Lindholm and RW Jack Studnicka from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Dan Vladar Providence (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the relocation of Stockton Heat (AHL) to Calgary, Alberta due to travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Bean, LW Max McCormick, Cs Steven Lorentz and Morgan Geekie from the minor league taxi squad. Reassigned RW Sheldon Rempal to Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Madison Bowey and signed him to one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Rhett Gardner and Joel L’Esperance from the minor league taxi squad. Placed LW Jamie Benn on injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced G Jimmy Howard retired.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Devin Shore and LW Joakim Mygard from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Jujhar Khaira for assignment to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from the minor league taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Designated G Andrew Hammond for assignment to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Philip Tomasino to Chicago (AHL). Designated F Mathieu Olivier for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Nick Merkley for assignment to the taxi squad and F Jesper Brett to the active roster.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Designated LW Kieffer Bellows for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Colin Blackwell from the minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Filip Chlapik from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Nate Prosser from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated Ds Will Reilly and Yannick Weber, C Frederick Gaudreau and RW Anthony Angello for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from the minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza from the minor league taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Announced F Mason Bergh was supspended.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber form the commissioner’s exempt list.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Dylan Malmquist to the active roster. Loaned F Patrick McGrath to Rochester (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Sean Romeo to a standard player contract (SPC).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned D Griffin Luce to Rochester (AHL)

TULSA OILERS — Released C Conlan, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka and Dino Balsamo from their standard player contracts (SPC). Reassigned F Jack Badini to San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Conlan Keenan to the active roster. Activated Fs Darby Llewellyn, Justin Taylor and Greg Burmaster from the commissioner’s exempt list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Matt Alaro and Mike Pelech from the reserve list. Placed Fs Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Tyler Drevitch on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Hayden Lavigne to a stardard player contract (SPC).

Southern Professional Hockey League

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Announced C Josh French was suspended.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed MF Perry Kitchen.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF David Accam to Hammarby IF Fotbollforening for 12 months with option to transfer.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Megan Hinz to one-year contract.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS — Named Jordan Hankins linebackers coach.

