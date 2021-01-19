Toledo 89, Cent. Michigan 72

CENT. MICHIGAN (6-8)
Muhammad 6-9 1-2 13, Beachler 0-10 0-0 0, Broadway 10-18 5-6 27, Lane 2-12 2-2 7, Murray 9-15 2-2 20, Huffman 1-5 0-0 2, Bissainthe 1-5 0-0 3, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0, Weekly-McDaniels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-75 10-12 72.
TOLEDO (12-4)
Millner 2-10 6-8 10, Shumate 5-8 3-4 13, Jackson 5-13 2-2 15, Littleson 5-12 0-0 14, Rollins 11-14 1-2 25, Saunders 2-7 1-2 5, Acunzo 3-4 1-1 7, Komagum 0-0 0-0 0, Maranka 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 14-19 89.
Halftime_Toledo 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 4-25 (Broadway 2-3, Bissainthe 1-4, Lane 1-6, Mitchell 0-1, Huffman 0-3, Beachler 0-8), Toledo 9-29 (Littleson 4-9, Jackson 3-9, Rollins 2-3, Acunzo 0-1, Shumate 0-1, Millner 0-2, Saunders 0-4). Fouled Out_Huffman. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 40 (Muhammad 11), Toledo 33 (Rollins 7). Assists_Cent. Michigan 11 (Lane 4), Toledo 21 (Jackson 9). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 17, Toledo 13.
