Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Toledo 90, Miami (Ohio) 81

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 9:20 pm
< a min read
      

TOLEDO (14-4)

Millner 5-8 0-0 11, Shumate 11-11 6-7 33, Jackson 3-9 2-2 9, Littleson 3-6 0-0 8, Rollins 5-12 2-2 13, Saunders 1-1 1-2 3, Acunzo 5-9 2-2 13, Komagum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 13-15 90.

MIAMI (OHIO) (7-5)

Brown 6-9 0-0 12, McNamara 1-1 0-0 2, Grant 5-14 2-2 14, Lairy 8-17 0-0 17, White 4-6 0-0 11, Coleman-Lands 3-6 1-1 9, Beck 4-7 2-4 10, Ayah 3-3 0-0 6, Jovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 5-7 81.

Halftime_Toledo 45-33. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 11-23 (Shumate 5-5, Littleson 2-4, Acunzo 1-2, Millner 1-3, Rollins 1-4, Jackson 1-5), Miami (Ohio) 8-22 (White 3-4, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Grant 2-5, Lairy 1-6, Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Toledo 25 (Jackson, Rollins, Acunzo 5), Miami (Ohio) 21 (Brown 7). Assists_Toledo 18 (Jackson, Rollins 6), Miami (Ohio) 13 (Lairy 5). Total Fouls_Toledo 14, Miami (Ohio) 17.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Building Data Enrichment and Account...
2|2 Adobe Connect & Flash: Ask The...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine