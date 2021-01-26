Toledo 90, Miami (Ohio) 81

TOLEDO (14-4)

Millner 5-8 0-0 11, Shumate 11-11 6-7 33, Jackson 3-9 2-2 9, Littleson 3-6 0-0 8, Rollins 5-12 2-2 13, Saunders 1-1 1-2 3, Acunzo 5-9 2-2 13, Komagum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 13-15 90.

MIAMI (OHIO) (7-5)

Brown 6-9 0-0 12, McNamara 1-1 0-0 2, Grant 5-14 2-2 14, Lairy 8-17 0-0 17, White 4-6 0-0 11, Coleman-Lands 3-6 1-1 9, Beck 4-7 2-4 10, Ayah 3-3 0-0 6, Jovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 5-7 81.

Halftime_Toledo 45-33. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 11-23 (Shumate 5-5, Littleson 2-4, Acunzo 1-2, Millner 1-3, Rollins 1-4, Jackson 1-5), Miami (Ohio) 8-22 (White 3-4, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Grant 2-5, Lairy 1-6, Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Toledo 25 (Jackson, Rollins, Acunzo 5), Miami (Ohio) 21 (Brown 7). Assists_Toledo 18 (Jackson, Rollins 6), Miami (Ohio) 13 (Lairy 5). Total Fouls_Toledo 14, Miami (Ohio) 17.

