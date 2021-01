Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Monday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 9 Kansas, 9 p.m.

No. 23 UConn vs. St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No. 3 Villanova vs. Seton, Hall 9 p.m.

No. 6 Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Michigan vs. Maryland, 7 p.m.

No. 14 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma St., postponed

No. 15 Ohio St. vs. Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

No. 18 Alabama at LSU, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Missouri vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Oregon vs. No. 24 UCLA, postponed

No. 22 Illinois vs. Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 5 Texas at Iowa St., postponed

No. 8 Houston vs. Tulsa, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Creighton vs. Providence, 9 p.m.

No. 12 Texas Tech at TCU, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Virginia vs. NC State, postponed

No. 16 Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, 5 p.m.

No. 17 Minnesota vs. Nebraska, postponed

No. 20 Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 23 UConn vs. Xavier, postponed

No. 25 Saint Louis at UMass, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 4 Iowa vs. Indiana, 9 p.m.

No. 24 UCLA at California, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 7 Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, 10 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

No. 3 Villanova at Providence, 8 p.m.

No. 5 Texas at TCU, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

No. 8 Houston vs. Cincinnati, Noon

No. 9 Kansas at Oklahoma, Noon

No. 10 Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Ohio St., 4 p.m.

No. 11 Creighton vs. No. 23 UConn, 2:20 p.m.

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Iowa St., TBA

No. 13 Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, postponed

No. 14 West Virginia at Kansas St., TBA

No. 16 Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, Noon

No. 17 Minnesota vs. Maryland, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Alabama vs. Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

No. 20 Clemson at Florida St., 3 p.m.

No. 21 Oregon vs. Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

No. 22 Illinois at Michigan St., Noon

No. 24 UCLA at Stanford, 5 p.m.

No. 25 Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 4 Iowa vs. Nebraska, postponed

