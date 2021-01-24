Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Sunday’s Games

No. 1 Louisville at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

No. 2 NC State vs. Virginia Tech 4 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina at LSU 1 p.m.

No. 5 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

No. 6 UCLA vs. California, postponed

No. 8 Texas A&M at Missouri, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Arizona vs. Colorado, postponed

No. 11 Michigan vs. Purdue, postponed

NO. 12 Kentucky at No. 25 Tennessee, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon at Washington 5 p.m.

No. 14 South Florida at East Carolina, postponed

No. 16 Indiana at No. 21 Northwestern, Noon

No. 20 Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

