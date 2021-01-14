On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 9:15 pm
1 min read
      
No. 1 Stanford (10-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Friday.

No. 2 Louisville (10-0) vs. Boston College. Next: Florida St., Sunday.

No. 3 NC State (10-0) did not play. Next: at Florida St., Thursday.

No. 4 UConn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Tuesday.

No. 5 South Carolina (8-1) at Vanderbilt. Next: at No. 17 Arkansas, Monday.

No. 6 Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Saturday.

No. 7 Texas A&M (12-0) at LSU. Next: Mississippi St., Sunday

No. 8 UCLA (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Washington St., Sunday.

No. 9 Maryland (10-1) beat Minnesota 90-73. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.

No. 10 Oregon (9-3) lost to No. 11 Arizona 57-41. Next: at Arizona St., Sunday.

No. 11 Arizona (9-2) beat No. 10 Oregon 57-41. Next: Oregon St., Sunday.

No. 12 Kentucky (9-3) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

No. 13 Michigan (9-0) at Wisconsin. Next: Michigan St. Monday.

No. 14 Mississippi St. (8-2) vs. Alabama. Next: Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 15 Ohio St. (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday.

No. 16 South Florida (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Sunday.

No. 17 Arkansas (10-4) vs. Florida. Next: No. 5 vs. South Carolina, Monday.

No. 18 Indiana (8-3) beat Purdue 66-45. Next: at Michigan St., Thursday.

No. 19 DePaul (7-3) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday.

No. 20 Gonzaga (10-2) at Santa Clara. Next: at San Francisco, Saturday.

No. 21 Texas (8-2) vs. Kansas. Next: at Texas Tech., Sunday.

No. 22 Northwestern (6-2) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

No. 23 Tennessee (8-2) lost to Georgia 67-66. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

No. 24 Syracuse (5-1) did not play. Next: vs Miami, Sunday.

No. 25 Washington St. (7-1) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.<

