Thursday

No. 1 Louisville (12-0) vs. No. 23 Syracuse. Next: at Wake Forest, Sunday.

No. 2 NC State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

No. 3 UConn (8-0) at No, 25 Tennessee. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.

No. 4 South Carolina (11-1) beat No. 22 Georgia 62-50. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

No. 5 Stanford (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 UCLA, Friday.

No. 6 UCLA (8-2) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Stanford, Friday.

No. 7 Maryland (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Ohio St., Monday.

No. 8 Texas A&M (13-1)did not play. Next: at Missouri, Sunday.

No. 9 Baylor (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 10 Arizona (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.

No. 11 Michigan (10-0) at No. 17 Ohio St.. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.

No. 12 Kentucky (10-3) at Auburn. Next: at No. 25 Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 13 Oregon (9-3) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Friday.

No. 14 South Florida (10-1) did not play. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday.

No. 15 Arkansas (11-5) did not play. Next: No. 22 Georgia, Monday.

No. 16 Indiana (8-3) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 17 Ohio St. (8-1) beat No. 11 Michigan 81-77. Next: vs. No. 7 Maryland, Monday.

No. 18 DePaul (8-3) at Butler. Next: at Xavier, Monday.

No. 19 Mississippi St. (8-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 South Carolina, Thursday, Jan. 28.

No. 20 Gonzaga (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

No. 21 Northwestern (7-2) vs. Illinois. Next: vs. No. 16 Indiana, Sunday.

No. 22 Georgia (12-1) No. 4 South Carolina. Next: at No. 15 Arkansas, Monday.

No. 23 Syracuse (7-1) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Sunday.

No. 24 Iowa St. (10-4) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Saturday.

No. 25 Tennessee (9-2) No. 3 UConn. Next: vs. No. 12 Kentucky, Sunday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.