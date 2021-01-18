Towson 72, UNC-Wilmington 69

UNC-WILMINGTON (6-4)
Boggs 6-12 0-0 14, Gadsden 1-1 5-5 7, Okauru 6-16 3-4 18, Pridgen 1-7 0-1 2, Sims 3-14 13-16 19, Harvey 3-7 2-2 9, Dodd 0-0 0-0 0, Tolefree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 23-28 69.
TOWSON (2-5)
S.Uyaelunmo 7-8 0-0 14, V.Uyaelunmo 2-6 2-2 6, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Martin 8-19 5-6 21, Timberlake 3-7 0-0 7, Gibson 2-6 6-6 10, Thompson 3-3 4-8 10, Mims 2-4 0-0 4, Biekeu 0-0 0-0 0, Dottin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 17-22 72.
Halftime_Towson 35-32. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 6-19 (Okauru 3-7, Boggs 2-3, Harvey 1-3, Pridgen 0-2, Sims 0-4), Towson 1-14 (Timberlake 1-3, Allen 0-2, Gibson 0-2, Mims 0-2, Martin 0-5). Fouled Out_Gadsden. Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 27 (Okauru 7), Towson 37 (S.Uyaelunmo, Thompson 9). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 7 (Okauru, Sims 2), Towson 7 (Allen, Martin 2). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 19, Towson 21.
