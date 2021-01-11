On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Trail Blazers host the Raptors for out-of-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Toronto Raptors (2-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Trail Blazers -4.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers host Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors in non-conference action.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Portland went 35-39 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 21-15 at home. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.

Toronto finished 34-11 in Eastern Conference action and 27-9 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 106.5 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
1|11 Business - Tasks in M365
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill