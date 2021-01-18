On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trippier’s ban resumes after FIFA rejects Atletico’s appeal

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 9:49 am
1 min read
      

ZURICH (AP) — Kieran Trippier’s ban from playing for Atletico Madrid will resume after FIFA on Monday rejected the Spanish club’s appeal against the defender’s punishment for breaching betting rules being applied worldwide by the English Football Association.

The England international was punished by the FA for passing information on his 2019 transfer from Tottenham to Atletico to be used by friends to bet on.

Spanish league leader Atletico succeeded two weeks ago in getting FIFA to pause Trippier’s 10-week ban that was imposed in December and runs through Feb. 28.

But FIFA announced Monday that its appeal committee had dismissed Atletico’s case.

“As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA disciplinary committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect,” FIFA said in a statement.

Trippier’s ban could be paused again if Atletico appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, although the club did not immediately respond to a question on that possibility.

As it stands, Trippier would miss nine more games, including the Champions League game against Chelsea in the round of 16 on Feb. 23.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

