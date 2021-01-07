Troy looks for home win vs Ga. State

Georgia State (7-2, 1-1) vs. Troy (6-5, 1-1)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy looks for its fourth straight win over Georgia State at Trojan Arena. The last victory for the Panthers at Troy was a 78-72 win on Jan. 28, 2017.

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgia State’s Justin Roberts, Collin Moore and Evan Johnson have collectively scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 32 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Roberts has connected on 39.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Troy is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: The Trojans are 6-0 when they score at least 61 points and 0-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Panthers are 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 2-2 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense has scored 88.2 points per game, the ninth-highest figure in Division I. Troy has only averaged 61.5 points per game, which ranks 255th nationally.

