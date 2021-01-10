On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Tucker leads Coll. Of Charleston over Drexel 73-68

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 3:42 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brenden Tucker had a career-high 35 points as College of Charleston narrowly defeated Drexel 73-68 on Sunday.

Tucker shot 13 for 16 from the floor, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. He added five steals. He had 19 points in the second half to help the Cougars overcome a 39-29 halftime deficit.

Payton Willis had six rebounds for College of Charleston (5-6, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Conference), which went 7 of 13 from 3-point range and shot 61.5% in the second half.

Camren Wynter had 19 points for the Dragons (5-4, 0-2). Zach Walton added 17 points. James Butler had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

College of Charleston defeated Drexel 61-60 on Saturday when Zep Jasper made three free throws with 0.3 seconds to play.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration